Curtis Pritchard signs up for reality show – in hopes of finding love

The professional dancer will appear on the show's upcoming season

Curtis Pritchard has reportedly signed up for Celebs Go Dating.

According to The Sun, the 24-year-old was a last minute signing, after he recently revealed he’s single.

A TV insider said: “As one of the Pritchard brothers, he’s now one of the most sought-after celebrities on the box and, thanks to being in the villa, has proven he’s a natural for reality telly.”

“And of course it could also lead to Curtis having another romance similar to the one he enjoyed when he was on Love Island.”

The new Celebs Go Dating cast also includes former Strictly star Karim Zeroual, and nightclub boss Wayne Lineker.

The news comes just weeks after Curtis confirmed his split from dancer Amber Pierson.

Speaking to MailOnline, Curtis explained: “I am not in a relationship at all. I am completely single and concentrating on work at the moment.”

“I did start to see somebody after lockdown but it fizzled out… I came out of a long-term relationship and I really wanted to focus on work and my career with AJ.”

“I want to focus on my future so unfortunately the young lady that I did start to see – she was lovely and fantastic, I literally couldn’t say a bad word about that girl but it just wasn’t meant to be.”

“We’re still friends but I want to focus on my work. I wouldn’t have been able to give it the time that it needed and it would have been unfair. We were only seeing each other for about four weeks in the end,” he added.

Curtis’ relationship with Amber had caused serious drama between him and his ex-girlfriend Maura Higgins.

Back in August, Curtis was pictured kissing pro dancer Amber – just months after she denied claims that they hooked up behind Maura’s back.

After the photos hit headlines, Maura cryptically tweeted, “The truth always comes out in the end,” before she unfollowed Curtis on Twitter.

A host of Love Island stars then showed their support for Maura by unfollowing Curtis on social media – including her best mate Chris Taylor.

Curtis was first linked to Amber earlier this year, but at the time they both insisted they were just friends.

Maura announced her split from Curtis in early March, and a few days later Amber released a statement on her Instagram Story addressing her relationship with Curtis – after an anonymous Twitter account alleged they had seen them kissing.

She wrote: “I didn’t want to speak out about this, but I feel I have to as I have been receiving a few abusive messages recently regarding what’s been in the papers.”

“To be very clear, Curtis and I have never been together. We are simply friends and dance partners! There are 13 dancers going on tour, and I am one of them.”

“The ‘cheating’ allegations this week are out of the blue and are complete lies. I wanted no part in this but what I will say is Curtis is genuinely a lovely and talented guy, who doesn’t deserve any of this,” she added.