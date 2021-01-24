Curtis Pritchard shares dating fears – after finding love interest on Celebs Go Dating

"This is the problem, and this is what I did on Love Island..."

Curtis Pritchard has opened up about his dating fears, after finding a love interest on Celebs Go Dating.

After being unlucky in love on Love Island, the 24-year-old has turned to another dating show in the hopes of finding love.

Ahead of the series debut on Monday, the reality star expressed concern that he would repeat old habits from Love Island in his quest to find love.

In an exclusive clip of the show obtained by the MailOnline, the ballroom dancer revealed he formed an initial connection with a woman named Keiza.

Anna Williamson said: “We’ve noticed that you’ve been with Kezia, so why Kezia?”

Curtis responded: “I don’t know why. We just got chatting and we stayed connected a little bit, she seems very nice.”

Paul C Brunson asked: “Outside of her, is there anyone else who has caught your eye?”

Curtis replied: “I’ve really only spoke to her. And this is the problem, and this is what I did on Love Island.”

The reality star appeared in the Love Island villa in 2019, where he formed an initial connection with Amy Hart.

Curtis famously dumped Amy Hart after his head was turned in Casa Amor by Jourdan Riane.

Following his romance with Amy, Curtis moved on with Maura Higgins – and after months of dating, the pair called it quits on their relationship in March last year.

Curtis has recently sparked romance rumours with his Celebs Go Dating co-star Kimberly Hart, who is best known for her role as Nicky Wheatley in Coronation Street.

The new season of Celebs Go Dating starts on E4 on Monday, January 25 at 9pm.