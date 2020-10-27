Curtis Pritchard reveals he’s been ‘pied off’ by Tommy Fury who ‘hasn’t replied’ to his texts

The Love Island stars struck up a bromance during their stint in the villa

Curtis Pritchard has revealed that he’s been “pied off” by Tommy Fury, who “hasn’t replied” to his texts.

The ballroom dancer struck up a close friendship with the boxer during their stint on Love Island last summer, forming a bromance between them.

Speaking to his brother AJ Pritchard on their podcast AJ v Curtis, Curtis admitted that he and Tommy have lost contact in recent months.

“If you want the honest honest truth. I haven’t spoken to him in ages actually,” he shared.

“I got a new phone and I lost his number. I have messaged him on Instagram a couple of times but I’ve been pied off by him.

“I’ve messaged Tommy and he hasn’t replied. We are friends but we haven’t spoken in a while.

“I do remember Tommy was never good at replying when we did Boxer and Ballroom Dancer,” Curtis added, referring to the reality show they starred in together where they swapped jobs.

Curtis split from Maura Higgins back in March after meeting on the show, with Curtis then being pictured kissing professional dancer Amber Pierson just months after she denied claims that they hooked up behind Maura’s back.

After the photos hit headlines, Maura cryptically tweeted, “The truth always comes out in the end,” before she and a host of other Love Island stars unfollowed Curtis.

The split might explain Tommy drifting apart from Curtis, as his girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague is close friends with Maura – with the trio often spending time together.