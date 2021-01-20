Curtis Pritchard reveals he no longer speaks to ANY of his Love Island co-stars

"I've just focused on myself and done me..."

Curtis Pritchard reveals he no longer speaks to ANY of his Love...

Curtis Pritchard has revealed he no longer speaks to any of his Love Island co-stars.

The ballroom dancer appeared on the show back in 2019, where he infamously dumped Amy Hart, later moving on with Maura Higgins.

The 24-year-old struck up a close friendship with Tommy Fury during their time in the villa, but it appears they are no longer in contact.

During his appearance on Steph’s Packed Lunch, Curtis was asked whether he has been in contact with his co-stars recently, to which he replied: “I haven’t, no.”

“I’m just going to tell you straight, I actually really haven’t to be fair,” he told host Bill Bailey.

“Since everything that’s gone down like lockdowns and this and that, I’ve just focused on myself and done me.”

Curtis’ brother AJ joked: “Is it because you’ve got rid of the Love Island ones and now you’ve gone on to Celebs Go Dating friends?

“You’ve got a whole new WhatsApp group that’s gone from one to the other now!”

Curtis also revealed he hadn’t been in contact with his ex Maura, explaining: “I’ve no idea what she’s even doing.

“I wish her all the best and I hope her relationship is going good,” he added, referring to Maura’s new relationship with Chris Taylor.

Speaking to his brother on their podcast AJ v Curtis last month, Curtis revealed he had been “pied off” by Tommy Fury.

“If you want the honest honest truth. I haven’t spoken to him in ages actually,” he said at the time.