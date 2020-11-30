Curtis Pritchard reveals brother AJ won’t be told about grandmother’s death until after I’m A Celeb

Curtis Prichard has announced the death of his beloved grandmother.

The Love Island star shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram today, revealing that his Nanna Angela had sadly passed away on Friday.

In an emotional tribute, the 24-year-old revealed that his brother AJ would not find out about the death until after he left I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here.

Curtis wrote: “Life is beautiful, life is incredible, life is magical… But sadly it doesn’t last forever. RIP, I love your Nanna.”

“It is following our grandad’s wishes that myself and AJ are to carry on with the current projects we are committed to,” he explained.

“Grandad said to myself and AJ that it would break his heart for us to stop what we were doing as Nanna had such pride in our work.

“AJ therefore discussed with the family before entering the castle that if something did happen to Nanna whilst he was away, that he wouldn’t want to be told until he left the castle and that in her honour he would complete his commitment to the show, with a view to doing her and the family proud.

“As Grandad and Nanna would have wished for, AJ will stay in the castle and continue making her proud wherever she is watching from.”

“AJ has so much more to give to the show and we know that Nanna will be watching and guiding him throughout the final part of his journey on the programme.

“We know we have made the right decision for everyone involved,” Curtis added.

On Sunday night’s episode of I’m A Celeb, AJ was one of the few campmates who missed out on a message from loved-ones at home.

Curtis concluded the heartfelt post by writing: “Nanna words literally cannot describe how much I love you, and forever will love you and the memories of you.

“You really have been a massive part of my life and helped me to be the man I am today.”