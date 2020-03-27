The Love Island star split from the brunette bombshell earlier this month

Curtis Pritchard linked to stunning dancer after splitting from Maura Higgins

Curtis Pritchard has been linked to a stunning dancer, following his split from Maura Higgins.

According to The Sun, the reality star has grown close to professional dancer Bethany Hall, who he met during his brother AJ’s live tour.

The dancing duo have been pictured together on numerous occasions, and have also been snapped in a steamy embrace on stage.

A source told the newspaper: “Curtis was feeling glum after his split with Maura, and Bethany was just the pick-me-up he needed.”

“They met backstage on the ‘AJ’s Live’ tour and Curtis had eyes for Beth from the off,” the insider said. “It’s no surprise because she’s stunning and has a bubbly personality to match.”

Despite The Sun’s report, Curtis’ rep has told the MailOnline that he’s not dating Bethany.

They said romance is off the cards for the reality star right now, and stressed that Curtis and Bethany’s relationship is strictly professional.

The news comes just weeks after Irish beauty Maura announced her split from Curtis on Instagram.