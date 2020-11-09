Curtis Pritchard FINALLY breaks his silence on Maura Higgins cheating claims

Curtis Pritchard has finally broken his silence on claims he cheated on Maura Higgins.

The former couple announced their split in March after meeting on last summer’s Love Island, with Curtis then being pictured kissing professional dancer Amber Pierson just months after she denied claims that they hooked up behind Maura’s back.

After the photos hit headlines, Maura cryptically tweeted, “The truth always comes out in the end,” before she and a host of other Love Island stars unfollowed Curtis.

Addressing the speculation on his podcast with brother AJ Pritchard, Curtis set the record straight: “The answer is no, I did not cheat on Maura at all. There I’ve answered it.”