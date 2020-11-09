Curtis Pritchard FINALLY breaks his silence on Maura Higgins cheating claims

Curtis Pritchard has finally broken his silence on claims he cheated on Maura Higgins.
The former couple announced their split in March after meeting on last summer’s Love Island, with Curtis then being pictured kissing professional dancer Amber Pierson just months after she denied claims that they hooked up behind Maura’s back.
After the photos hit headlines, Maura cryptically tweeted, “The truth always comes out in the end,” before she and a host of other Love Island stars unfollowed Curtis.
“For anybody who wants to know why I have never replied or said anything in the press about it, is because I really try not to reply or respond to lies which is really not going to affect my life bar in a negative way or going to blow something up even more which isn’t true.
“There is no point in it so I don’t waste my time in stuff like that,” he added.
Curtis recently confirmed his split from Amber, admitting the relationship “fizzled out”.
The couple were first linked shortly after Curtis and Maura’s split, but at the time they both insisted they were just friends.
Amber released a statement on her Instagram Story addressing her relationship with Curtis at the time – after an anonymous Twitter account alleged they had seen them kissing.
She wrote: “I didn’t want to speak out about this, but I feel I have to as I have been receiving a few abusive messages recently regarding what’s been in the papers.”
“To be very clear, Curtis and I have never been together. We are simply friends and dance partners! There are 13 dancers going on tour, and I am one of them.”
“The ‘cheating’ allegations this week are out of the blue and are complete lies. I wanted no part in this but what I will say is Curtis is genuinely a lovely and talented guy, who doesn’t deserve any of this,” she added.
Meanwhile Maura has recently been linked to British actor Bradley James, after they were spotted on a dinner date.
The actor found fame back in 2008, when he was cast as a young King Arthur in the BBC series Merlin.