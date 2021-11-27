Curtis Pritchard admits it hurt being called ‘the fat one’ on Love Island

Curtis Pritchard has reflected on his time on Love Island, admitting he was affected by cruel comments that were made about his weight.

The professional dancer appeared on the show in 2019, where he struck up a romance with Irish beauty Maura Higgins – which came to an end in March 2020.

During his time in the villa, Curtis was targeted by online trolls who made nasty comments about his weight on the show.

During a new interview with The Guardian, the 25-year-old said: “When I went on Love Island, I didn’t know what to expect.”

“According to the papers, I was the fat one. Obviously not nice. I was a bit more overweight than the lads in there as they were shredded.”

“I got into good shape, but then I just ate cheesecake every day – five slices with every meal.”

Curtis admitted his experience on the show was “stressful”, but said it gave him so many “incredible opportunities”.

“It was stressful – sometimes we slept for three hours a night,” he confessed.

“But I loved it. It was an all‑inclusive, paid-for holiday – and I came home and made more money than I had in my entire life. Now I’ve got all these incredible opportunities.”