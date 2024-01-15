Critics Choice Awards 2024: The FULL list of winners

With award’s season in full swing, the Critics Choice Awards 2024 was held in Santa Monica on Sunday night.

The 28th annual awards ceremony was hosted by comedian Chelsea Handler and saw a host of celebrities win big ahead of the highly-anticipated Academy Awards.

Check out the list of winners below:

Best Drama Series

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Loki

The Morning Show

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Succession – WINNER

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Kieran Culkin, Succession – WINNER

Tom Hiddleston, Loki

Timothy Olyphant, Justified: City Primeval

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Ramón Rodríguez, Will Trent

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Aunjanue Ellis, Justified: City Primeval

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession – WINNER

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Khalid Abdalla, The Crown

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show – WINNER

Ron Cephas Jones, Truth Be Told

Matthew MacFadyen, Succession

Ke Huy Quan, Loki

Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown – WINNER

Sophia Di Martino, Loki

Celia Rose Gooding, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear – WINNER

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Poker Face

Reservation Dogs

Shrinking

What We Do in the Shadows

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Kayvan Novak, What We Do in the Shadows

Drew Tarver, The Other Two

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear –WINNER

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear – WINNER

Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere

Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear – WINNER

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Paulina Alexis, Reservation Dogs

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building – WINNER

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Best Limited Series

Beef – WINNER

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fargo

Fellow Travelers

Lessons in Chemistry

Love & Death

A Murder at the End of the World

A Small Light

Best Movie Made for Television

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial

Finestkind

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

No One Will Save You

Quiz Lady – WINNER

Reality

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Tom Holland, The Crowded Room

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Kiefer Sutherland, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial

Steven Yeun, Beef –WINNER

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television Kaitlyn Dever, No One Will Save You

Carla Gugino, The Fall of the House of Usher

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Bel Powley, A Small Light

Sydney Sweeney, Reality

Juno Temple, Fargo

Ali Wong, Beef – WINNER Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers – WINNER

Taylor Kitsch, Painkiller

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death

Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry

Liev Schreiber, A Small Light

Justin Theroux, White House Plumbers Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television Maria Bello, Beef – WINNER

Billie Boullet, A Small Light

Willa Fitzgerald, The Fall of the House of Usher

Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry

Mary McDonnell, The Fall of the House of Usher

Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & the Six Best Foreign Language Series Bargain

The Glory

The Good Mothers

The Interpreter of Silence

Lupin – WINNER

Mask Girl

Moving Best Animated Series Bluey

Bob’s Burgers

Harley Quinn

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off – WINNER

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Young Love Best Talk Show The Graham Norton Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Best Comedy Special Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool

Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits

John Early: Now More Than Ever

John Mulaney: Baby J – WINNER

Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer Best Picture American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer – WINNER

Past Lives

Poor Things

Saltburn Best Actor Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers –WINNER

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction Best Actress Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things –WINNER Best Supporting Actor Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer –WINNER

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things Best Supporting Actress Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers – WINNER Best Young Actor/Actress Abby Ryder Fortson, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Ariana Greenblatt, Barbie

Calah Lane, Wonka

Milo Machado Graner, Anatomy of a Fall

Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers – WINNER

Madeleine Yuna Voyles, The Creator Best Acting Ensemble Air

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer – WINNER Best Director Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer –WINNER

Alexander Payne, The Holdovers

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon Best Original Screenplay Samy Burch, May December

Alex Convery, Air

Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer, Maestro

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie –WINNER

David Hemingson, The Holdovers

Celine Song, Past Lives Best Adapted Screenplay Kelly Fremon Craig, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers

Cord Jefferson, American Fiction –WINNER

Tony McNamara, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon Best Cinematography Maestro

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Poor Things

Saltburn

Oppenheimer – WINNER Best Production Design Saltburn

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Barbie – WINNER

Poor Things

Asteroid City

Best Editing Air

Barbie

Oppenheimer – WINNER

Poor Things

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro Best Costume Design Barbie – WINNER

Wonka

The Color Purple

Poor Things

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon Best Hair and Makeup Barbie – WINNER

The Color Purple

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Priscilla Best Visual Effects The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer – WINNER

Poor Things

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Best Comedy American Fiction

Barbie – WINNER

Bottoms

The Holdovers

No Hard Feelings

Poor Things

Best Animated Feature The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse –

WINNER

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Wish Best Foreign Language Film Anatomy of a Fall – WINNER

Godzilla Minus One

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Taste of Things

The Zone of Interest Best Song “Dance the Night” – Barbie

“I’m Just Ken” – Barbie – WINNER

“Peaches” – The Super Mario Bros. Movie

“Road to Freedom” – Rustin

“This Wish” – Wish

“What Was I Made For” – Barbie Best Score Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

Michael Giacchino, Society of the Snow

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer – WINNER

Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, Barbie