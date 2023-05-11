Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother slams claims about his relationship with Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother has slammed claims he’s on the verge of splitting from his longterm girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

The couple were plagued by split rumours last month, after Spanish and Portuguese media reported that the former Manchester United star was “fed up” with the Spanish model.

At the time, Georgina seemingly responded to the speculation by writing in a social media post: “The jealous one invents a rumour, the gossipy one spreads it and the idiot believes it.”

Days later, Cristiano shared a sweet snap of him and Georgina, alongside the caption: “Cheers to love.”

The footballer’s mother, Dolores Aveiro, has since spoken out about the claims, branding them “lies”.

According to The Sun, the 68-year-old told press at a shop opening in her native Madeira: “It’s all lies. Every couple argues, but what’s been written is a lie.”

The couple are currently based in Riyadh, after the striker moved from Manchester United to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr after inking a £173m-a-year deal with the club.

The pair began dating in 2016, and are parents to a 5-year-old daughter named Alana, and 1-year-old daughter Bella.

The sports star is also father to son Cristiano Jr., 12, and twins Mateo and Eva, 5, who he welcomed via surrogacy.

Ronaldo and Georgina have had a tough year personally, as Bella’s twin brother sadly died during childbirth last April.

In a statement at the time, the couple wrote: “It is with our deepest sadness that we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away.”

“It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

“We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.”

“Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you,” they added.