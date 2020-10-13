Cristiano Ronaldo ‘in isolation’ after testing positive for coronavirus

The football star is the latest celeb to have contracted the deadly virus

Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Juventus forward is the latest star to contract the virus, and is said to be “in isolation” while he recovers.

Confirming the news, the Portuguese Football Federation released a statement reading: “Cristiano Ronaldo was released from the work of the National Team after a positive test for COVID-19, so he will not face Sweden.”

“The Portuguese international is doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation.

“Following the positive case, the remaining players underwent new tests this Tuesday morning, all with a negative result, and are available to Fernando Santos for training this afternoon, in Cidade do Futebol.”

The 35-year-old played against France in the Nations League on Sunday, and drew in a friendly at home to Spain last Wednesday.

The football star shared a photo with his Portuguese team on Monday, as they smiled for the camera while enjoying a meal.

Ronaldo is the latest celeb to contract the virus, with comedian Kevin Hart and actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson also testing positive earlier this year.

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for COVID-19 in Australia in early March, where he was filming an upcoming Elvis Presley biopic.

Meanwhile Kate Garraway’s husband Derek has been in hospital since March after contracting the virus, with his battle becoming the “longest in the UK”.