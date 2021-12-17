Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez reveal the gender of twins in sweet video

Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez have revealed the gender of their twins in a sweet video.

The couple announced they were expecting again in October, and Georgina is five months into her pregnancy.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday night, the famous footballer shared a video of his four children Cristiano Jr, 11, twins Eva and Mateo, 4, and Alana, 4, popping two gender reveal balloons.

After the balloons exploded revealing blue and pink confetti, Cristiano’s son shouted, “It’s a boy!” while his daughters squealed, “It’s a girl!”

The 36-year-old captioned the post: “Where life begins and love never ends.”

Cristiano and Georgina have been in a relationship since 2016, and welcomed their first child together Alana in November 2017.

The couple met at a clothes boutique, where Georgina was working as a sales assistant.

The sports star welcomed his first three children via surrogate in the US.