Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez announce the death of their baby boy in heartbreaking statement

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have announced the death of their baby boy in a heartbreaking statement.

The couple were expecting twins, and said the birth of their daughter is the only thing giving them “strength” during this “very difficult” time.

They wrote in a statement shared on social media: “It is with our deepest sadness that we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away.”

“It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.

"We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time." "Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you," the couple added.