Courteney Cox shares her sweet nickname for Lisa Kudrow in birthday tribute

We love their friendship!

Courteney Cox has shared her sweet nickname for Lisa Kudrow in a birthday tribute on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a selfie of her and Lisa on the set of the Friends reunion, to mark her 58th birthday.

She captioned the post: “Happy birthday my Loot. You are the most unique, loving, direct, honest, smart, funny, talented, seriously competitive gamer I know.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial)

“Not to mention a talented writer, loving mother and wife. And that’s just the beginning of the list.”

“Thanks for bringing so much joy into all of our lives. I love you. PS did you ever find out what they were feeding smelly cat?” she added.

Friends star Jennifer Aniston also posted a sweet tribute to Lisa on her Instagram Story.

Alongside a photo of her kissing Lisa’s forehead, she wrote: “Happy Birthday my Floosh!”

The 57-year-old also shared a snap of them laughing on set, alongside the caption: “Making me laugh THIS hard since day 1…”

“Love you @lisakudrow.”

 

