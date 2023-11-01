Courteney Cox seen for the first time since the death of Friends co-star Matthew Perry

Courteney Cox has been seen for the first time since the tragic death of her Friends co-star Matthew Perry.

The actor, best known for playing Chandler Bing in the hit US sitcom Friends, sadly passed away after an apparent drowning at his LA home on October 28th, aged 54.

MailOnline has since published photos of Courteney looking downcast leaving Nobu in Malibu, California on Tuesday night.

The actress was joined by her Irish boyfriend Johnny McDaid, who she’s been dating on-and-off since 2013.

Courteney and Matthew played on-screen lovers Monica Geller and Chandler Bing in Friends, which ran for 10 seasons.

The beloved TV couple became husband and wife during the series, which ended with them welcoming two adoptive babies, Erica and Jack.

On Monday, Courteney and her castmates Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer broke their silence on Matthew’s death in a joint statement.

They said: “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able,” the statement continues. “For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

Friends, which followed the lives of six friends living in New York, aired between 1994 and 2004, and remains one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time.

Matthew, 54, was found unresponsive in his hot tub by an assistant at around 4pm on Saturday, October 28th.

The LAPD Robbery-Homicide Division is handling Perry’s death investigation, but “foul play is not suspected at this time.”

TMZ previously reported that although first responders didn’t find any illicit drugs at the scene, they found numerous prescription drugs.

Police told the publication that Matthew was on anti-depressants, anti-anxiety drugs and COPD medication.