Courteney Cox secretly spent Christmas in Ireland with boyfriend Johnny McDaid

Courteney Cox secretly spent Christmas in Ireland with her longterm boyfriend Johnny McDaid.

The couple were spotted at a restaurant in Donegal last week, and rang in the New Year close to the Snow Patrol star’s home in Derry.

According to Donegal Daily, the actress and musician paid a visit to The Boathouse Restaurant in Moville last Wednesday.

Staff at the restaurant were delighted to serve the couple and members of Johnny’s family, and shared a photo of the group on social media.

And on New Year’s Eve, Courteney shared a photo of her and Johnny sharing a New Year’s kiss at midnight alongside the caption: “Happy GMT New Year!♥️♥️♥️.”

Courteney wasn’t the only famous face spotted in Donegal over the festive season, as Sarah Jessica Parker and her husband Matthew Broderick spent Christmas at their holiday home in Kilcar.

This isn’t the first time Courteney and Johnny have spent Christmas in Ireland, as the couple enjoyed a festive trip to Galway last year.

According to the Connacht Tribune, the couple enjoyed a three to four-night break at the stunning Lough Cutra Castle in the West of Ireland.

The 600-acre estate is located on the outskirts of Gort, and overlooks a 1,000 acre lake – the largest privately owned lake in Europe.

At the time, fans questioned whether they were scouting a wedding venue, as its long been rumoured they want to get married in Ireland.

Courteney and Johnny, who were introduced by mutual pal Ed Sheeran in 2013, split one year after they got engaged in 2014 – but they later rekindled their romance.

Since getting engaged, the pair have been plagued by rumours surrounding their actual wedding date.

Back in 2018, it was rumoured that Courteney and Johnny were set to wed in his native Derry – but no ceremony took place.

The following year, the Friends star appeared on The Ellen Show and explained that she and Johnny decided not to get married – and that their relationship was better than ever because of it.