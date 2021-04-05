Courteney Cox reunites with her Irish boyfriend Johnny McDaid for Easter

The couple have been forced to spend time apart due to the pandemic

Courteney Cox has reunited with her Irish boyfriend Johnny McDaid for Easter.

The Friends star and her musician beau, who have been dating on-and-off since 2013, have been forced to spend time apart due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the American actress shared a series of sweet snaps with the Snow Patrol star, captioned: “Happy Easter!”

“The only ones who didn’t mind taking these pictures with me, are in the last slide. 🐣🐰💐💕,” she added, referencing the photo of her dogs.

Courteney lives in Malibu, California with her 16-year-old daughter Coco, while Johnny was stuck in the UK for most of 2020.

The rocker usually splits his time between Ireland, the UK, and Los Angeles, but due to the pandemic has been forced to spend time apart from his girlfriend.

The Derry native and Courteney, who were introduced by mutual pal Ed Sheeran in 2013, split one year after they got engaged in 2014 – but they later rekindled their romance.