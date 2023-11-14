Courteney Cox pays emotional tribute to Matthew Perry following his tragic death

Courteney Cox has posted an emotional tribute to Matthew Perry, two weeks after his tragic death.

The actor, best known for playing Chandler Bing in the iconic US sitcom Friends, was found dead at his home in LA on October 28, aged 54.

Taking to Instagram this evening, Courteney, who played Chandler’s on-screen love Monica Geller in the show, shared a clip of the pair in bed together in London – when their romance was first revealed.

Courteney wrote: “I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day.

“When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here’s one of my favorites.

“To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London. But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story.

“In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind.”

Courteney’s tribute came after Matt Le Blanc broke his silence on Matthew’s death in a post shared on Instagram.

Posting a selection of snaps of him and Matthew on set, the actor, who played Joey Tribbiani in the sitcom, wrote: “It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye.”

“The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend.”

“I will always smile when I think of you and l’ll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love.”

“And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me,” he added.

This was the first of the Friends cast’s individual tributes to the star – after making a joint statement last month.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, the fivesome said: “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.”

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able.”

“For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”