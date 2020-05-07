Courteney Cox admits it’s ‘hard’ being separated from Johnny McDaid due to coronavirus pandemic

The actress has been dating the Snow Patrol rocker on-and-off since 2013

Courteney Cox is finding it “hard” being separated from her Irish boyfriend Johnny McDaid amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Friends star, who got engaged to the Snow Patrol rocker in 2014, said she hasn’t seen Johnny in “so long” during an appearance on Ellen At Home.

“I have not seen him for so long,” Courtney told Ellen.

“We spend a lot of time on FaceTime, but I just miss his physical touch. It’s been hard, it’s been the longest time.”

Johnny is currently isolating in the UK, while Courtney is quarantining with her daughter Coco at their home in Malibu, California.

The couple, who were introduced by mutual pal Ed Sheeran in 2013, split one year after they got engaged in 2014 – but they later rekindled their romance.

During an appearance on The Ellen Show last year, Courtney confirmed that her relationship with Johnny was much better ever since they called off their engagement.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, we’re talking through Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s rocky relationship, after the couple recently confirmed they’re expecting their first child.

Speaking of relationships, is Kylie Jenner back with Travis Scott? Are Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian back on? The girls talk through all the latest Kardashian-Jenner news.

Plus Ali and Kendra delve deep into the new hit series Normal People, and THOSE controversial sex scenes: