Court dismisses Wade Robson’s lawsuit against Michael Jackson

The choreographer's allegations were chronicled in the 2019 documentary Leaving Neverland

A Los Angeles court has dismissed Wade Robson’s lawsuit against Michael Jackson.

In 2019, the documentary Leaving Neverland detailed past allegations of child sexual abuse made against the late King of Pop – focusing on accusations made by choreographer Wade and computer programmer James Safechuck.

On Monday, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Mark A. Young granted the Jackson estate’s request to dismiss the suit brought by Wade, ruling that he could not sue the singer’s businesses over the alleged abuse.

The judge said that Jackson’s companies had “no legal ability” to control Michael’s behaviour because he was the sole owner, and could “remove any and all of the board members without cause or notice”.

Jackson estate attorney Jonathan Steinsapir said in a statement: “Wade Robson has spent the last 8 years pursuing frivolous claims in different lawsuits against Michael Jackson’s estate and companies associated with it.”

“Yet a judge has once again ruled that Robson’s claims have no merit whatsoever, that no trial is necessary.”

Vince Finaldi, who is representing Robson and Safechuck, said the ruling has “fatal flaws” and will be appealed.

“If allowed to stand, the decision would set a dangerous precedent that would leave thousands of children working in the entertainment industry vulnerable to sexual abuse by persons in places of power,” he said in a statement.