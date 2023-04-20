Court date set for well-known Irish celebrity charged with defilement of a child

A court date set has been set for a well-known Irish celebrity who was charged with defilement of a child.

The 39-year-old broadcaster and entertainer, who has not been publicly named, was arrested by officers from a Divisional Protective Services Bureau in February and brought before the Dublin District Court.

The man was then charged with three counts of defilement of a child; the offences are alleged to have taken place between 12 and 13 years ago in Dublin.

The unnamed broadcaster has been accused of engaging in a sexual act, oral sex, with a child who was under 17 years of age three times in 2010, and on an unknown date between August 2010 and January 23, 2011.

It has since been reported that the 39-year-old will stand trial before Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on October 9.

He made his first appearance before the higher court on the morning of Thursday, April 20.

The broadcaster is currently on bail, and due to the fact that his work requires him to travel a lot, his barrister requested an early trial date.