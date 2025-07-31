Couple leave the Villa in SHOCK dumping on Love Island

After the public voted for what couple they wanted to save on Thursday night’s episode of Love Island, a pair was sent home in a SHOCK dumping.

As the islanders sat around the fire pit after enjoying the last of the Talent Show performances, they received a text revealing that one couple was being sent home.

With everyone sat on the edge of their seat, it was announced that Helena and Blu received the least votes from the public.

As the couple looked disappointed, Blu quipped: “I’m leavin.”

Before walking out the Villa door, Helena reflected on the “absolute journey” being on the Island has been, before she urged Harry “to be good” to Shakira.

Her ex-partner then replied, “I’m trying.”

