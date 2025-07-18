Couple captured on Coldplay’s Kiss Cam goes viral for all the wrong reasons

A couple captured on Coldplay’s Kiss Cam has gone viral for all the wrong reasons after the band’s concert in Massachusetts on Wednesday night.

A loved-up moment between a middle-aged couple put on the big screen at the gig is understood to have exposed an alleged affair between who have been identified as tech CEO Andy Byron and his HR manager Kristin Cabot.

The pair initially scrambled to hide their faces when they were caught on camera at the Gillette Stadium near Boston.

As the camera panned toward them, Andy had his arms around Kristin’s chest, with her fingers intertwined in his.

They were quick to realise that they were on the screen and Carol flung her hands over her face and quickly turned around while Andy ducked out of view.

At first, the Coldplay frontman thought the camera had captured a sweet moment, saying, “Look at these two.”

However, their reaction left him confused and he said, “Oh, what? Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

“Holy s**t. I hope we didn’t do something bad,” he added.