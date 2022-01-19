Country music star Lisa McHugh announces the birth of her first child

Lisa McHugh has announced the birth of her first child with her fiancé Nathan Khan.

The country music singer, who announced her pregnancy on her 33rd birthday back in August, took to Instagram to share a sweet black-and-white photo of her newborn son’s tiny hand.

She captioned the post: “He’s finally here and he’s everything 🤍”

A host of famous faces congratulated Lisa in the comment section – including Una Healy, who wrote: “Congratulations Lisa! Xxx”

Makeup artist to the star Michelle Regazzoli Stone commented: “Aww congratulations 💙”, and American singer-songwriter Kinsey Rose wrote: “❤️❤️❤️ yay!!!!!”

Lisa and Nathan got engaged in July 2021.

Lisa was born and raised in Glasgow to Irish parents, before she moved to Ireland in 2010 to pursue a career as a country music singer.

The songstress, who previously dated Nathan Carter, now lives in Fermanagh – where her fiancé is from.