Country music star Cliona Hagan marries Simon Sheerin in Westmeath

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Cliona Hagan is married!

The country music star and her fiancé Simon Sheerin exchanged vows in front of family and friends in Athlone, Westmeath on Wednesday afternoon.

The wedding party then went to the 5* Kilronan Castle in Roscommon for the evening reception.

The bride wore a gorgeous gown from Irish designer Geraldine O’Meara, which featured a sweetheart corset, thin straps and a long train.

Cliona and Simon dated for two years before she made their romance Instagram official in December 2020.

Weeks later, the country music star shocked fans by announcing their engagement.

Simon proposed to Cliona by their favourite lake, Lough Ree in Co. Westmeath, where he set up a stunning flower arch and candles.

