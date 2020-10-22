Cosmetics company co-owned by Suzanne Jackson records €3m boost in profits

The influencer launched her own beauty brand back in 2015

A cosmetics company co-owned by Suzanne Jackson has recorded a €3million boost in profits.

According to new accounts filed by SanFran Cosmetics Ltd, the firm accumulated profits of €4.917m by the end of last year.

This means the company’s accumulated profits last year increased from €1.877m to €4.91m – recording a whopping €3.039m boost in profits.

Suzanne co-owns SanFran Cosmetics Limited with businessman Fran O’Gorman, and they both have a 50% stake in the company.

Fran owns beauty distributor Sundrelle, which in 2018 recorded a revenue of €31.2 million.

Sundrelle also distributes Cocoa Brown Tan by Marissa Carter, and Flormar Cosmetics.

Suzanne, 36, sells products from her SoSu by SJ brand through the company, which she launched back in 2015 – initially selling a range of nail polishes.

Since then, the Dubliner’s beauty brand has expanded immensely – and she now sells a range of makeup palettes, false eyelashes, lip products, and makeup brushes.

Suzanne launched her own beauty brand off the back of her popular blog, SoSueMe, which she started back in 2010.

The Dublin native also has her own tanning brand, Dripping Gold, which she owns under another separate company.

Last year Suzanne also reported profits of €600,000 from one of her companies, called CoHarLTD.

The name being an amalgamation of her two beloved dogs Coco and Harper.