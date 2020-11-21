Coroner names Jeremy Kyle as ‘interested person’ in guest’s death

The Jeremy Kyle Show was axed last year following the death of guest Steve Dymond

A coroner has named Jeremy Kyle as an “interested person” for the inquest into the death of Steve Dymond.

The 55-year-old’s long running talk show was axed last year, following the death of guest Steve Dymond – who died in a suspected suicide after failing a lie detector test on the show.

During a pre-inquest hearing on Friday, coroner Jason Pegg made Jeremy an “interested person”, as he said the presenter “may have caused or contributed” to Steve’s death.

“It might seem ludicrous not to have Mr Kyle to give evidence to give his take on the situation,” he said.

During the hearing, the Dymond family’s representative Caoilfhionn Gallagher QC said Steve became “distressed” after failing the lie detector test last year.

During filming, the 63-year-old took a lie-detector test to convince his fiancée Jane Callaghan that he hadn’t been unfaithful. However, Steve failed the test and subsequently split from his fiancée.

Ms Gallagher also said during filming, the audience “booed and jeered” at him – and claimed he was “called a failure by the presenter”.

The full inquest is set to take place from March 15 to May 9, and will include evidence from Jeremy, Steve’s family and his doctor.

A statement issued on behalf of the Dymond family said: “We welcome the Coroner’s decision today confirming the scope of the inquest into Steve’s death.”

“Having recognised in July that Jeremy Kyle himself ought to be an Interested Person, today’s confirmation that how Steve came to be on the Jeremy Kyle Show, how he was treated on it and the aftercare provided will all form part of the Coroner’s inquest gives us real confidence Steve’s death will be fully and fearlessly investigated.”

The Jeremy Kyle Show was axed in May 2019, after people called for the show to be cancelled.

At the time, Jeremy said in a statement: “Myself and the production team I have worked with for the last 14 years are all utterly devastated by the recent events.”

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with Steve’s family and friends at this incredibly sad time.”

ITV’s CEO Dame Carolyn McCall also said: “Given the gravity of recent events we have decided to end production of The Jeremy Kyle Show.”

“The Jeremy Kyle Show has had a loyal audience and has been made by a dedicated production team for 14 years, but now is the right time for the show to end.”

“Everyone at ITV’s thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of Steve Dymond,” she added.