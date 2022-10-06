Coronation Street star joins Dancing On Ice 2023

Coronation Street star Mollie Gallagher has joined the lineup for Dancing On Ice 2023.

The actress, who is best known for playing Nina Lucas in the popular soap, is the fifth celebrity confirmed for the upcoming season of the popular ITV series.

Speaking on Lorraine on Thursday morning, the 24-year-old said: “I’m really excited. I’ve not really felt nervous yet but being here today I’m feeling it.”

Mollie added: “I have managed to keep it secret but I can tell everyone now.”

“I’m not the most coordinated but I don’t want to spend my life being like I can’t do this I can’t do that.”

The soap star will join ten other celebrities on the show, who will all embark on the ultimate challenge as they take to the ice each week, skating live in an attempt to impress both the panel and the public.

Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson, EastEnders star Patsy Palmer, footballer John Fashanu and Love Island 2022 winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu have also been confirmed for the upcoming series.

Dancing On Ice returns for a new season in early 2023.