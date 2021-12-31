Coronation Street star Georgia May Foote announces her engagement

Georgia May Foote has announced her engagement to Kris Evans.

The actress’s musician beau popped the question in Gran Canaria, where they’re currently on holiday.

The Coronation Street star shared the happy news on Instagram by posting a photo of her and Kris on the beach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia May Foote (@georgiamay112)

Georgia captioned the post: “30/12/2021. Mrs Evans to be. Of course I am still crying.”

“@krisevansmusic I love you beyond words and I am honoured you have chosen me.”

The 30-year-old showed off her engagement ring in the photo, and sweetly tagged her location as ‘Cloud Nine’.

The actress, best known for playing Katy Armstrong on Corrie, has been dating Kris since 2018.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia May Foote (@georgiamay112)



Back in October, Georgia said Kris was ‘The One’ as they attended a friend’s wedding together.

Sharing a photo of them at the bash on Instagram, she wrote: “The one. Always has been and even more so now. G&K.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia May Foote (@georgiamay112)

