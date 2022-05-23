Corey Gamble’s absence from Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding raises a lot of eyebrows

Fans have been speculating as to why Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble was absent from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Italian wedding.

The couple, who legally wed at a courthouse in Santa Barbara last weekend, exchanged vows in front of their family and friends at Castello Brown in Portofino on Sunday evening.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan have posted plenty of photos and videos from the wedding on social media, but Corey was noticeably missing from the celebrations.

While Corey was seen with his beau Kris in New York last week, fans took to Twitter to question his absence from Kourtney’s big day.

One fan commented: “Where is Corey Gamble??”

Twitter account Reality Stella also updated fans on who was missing from the event by tweeting: “MIA at the Kravis Wedding (haven’t seen them in any of the pictures) – Mason Disick, Pete Davidson, Corey Gamble.”

“Assuming the following weren’t invited – Kanye, Tristan Thompson, Scott Disick.”

However, it was later confirmed Kourtney’s first born Mason was in fact at the wedding, after he was seen in an Instagram Story by the pair’s friend Carl Dawson.

Other notable faces missing from the Italian trip include Kylie Jenner’s beau Travis Scott, and Kourtney’s brother Rob Kardashian.

However a host of famous faces did attend the ceremony, including Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, Devin Booker, and Travis’ Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus.

Before travelling to Italy, the couple legally wed at a courthouse in Santa Barbara last Sunday, just one month after their “practice wedding” in Las Vegas.

Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 46, exchanged vows with a small number of people in attendance, including her grandmother MJ and Travis’ father Randy as witnesses.

The pair started dating at the end of 2020, and got engaged last October on a beach in Santa Barbara.

Kourtney was previously in a longterm relationship with Scott Disick, whom she shares three kids with – Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Meanwhile, Travis shares two kids with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler – son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16.

He is also step-father to 22-year-old Atiana.