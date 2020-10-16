Corey Gamble calls Kendall Jenner an ‘a**hole’ during tense row on KUWTK

The drama between Corey Gamble and Kendall Jenner continued on the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

During last week’s episode of KUWTK, Kendall and her sister Kylie got into an explosive row in Palm Springs, and Corey got caught up in the middle of their fight.

On Thursday night’s episode, Kendall attempted to smooth things over by calling Corey, but their conversation quickly went down hill.

Kendall told Corey: “I feel like you were the adult in this situation, and you handled it very badly.”

Corey replied, “That’s between y’all. You keep grouping us up like it’s us against you,” but Kendall insisted, “You’re 100 percent in the fight. You said, ‘f*** you,’ to my face. You can’t even say, ‘I’m sorry.'”

During a camera confessional, Kendall then said: “Of course Corey is going to try and deflect from saying ‘f*** you’ to me by putting it all on my and Kylie. He doesn’t want to be on bad terms with my mom.”

Their conversation then took a nasty turn when Corey called Kendall “rude” and an “a**hole.”

Corey blurted: “Let me tell you one thing. Kendall, you’ve been a rude person for years, man. You’re an a**hole when you feel like it. You get riled up for no reason. I’m about to tell you the truth about how you are. You don’t apologize for nothing.”

Clearly shocked, Kendall replied: “You don’t even know me! Just because I don’t kiss your a** doesn’t mean I’m an a**hole. I just don’t f*** with you. The fact that I can’t even get an apology.”

A couple of days later, Kendall told Khloé what happened between her and Corey.

She explained: “I was like, you know what, I’m done with this conversation, I know I deserve an apology and [he] has not given me one. I’m done.”

The model also noted that she hadn’t heard from Kylie, and said: “Honestly, I didn’t expect anything less. I just haven’t heard from Kylie in a week, and that’s kind of another slap in the face.”

“I kind of want her to grow up and realize that what happened was wrong and that I do deserve that phone call.”

During a confessional, Khloe stressed: “This is pretty major for Kendall and Kylie. I haven’t seen them fight like this in years. I just hope this is going to get resolved soon, but they both seem really adamant about their stances right now.”