Coolio’s official cause of death has been revealed.

The iconic rapper, best known for his ’90s hit Gangsta’s Paradise, sadly died at the age of 59 in September 2022.

According to his manager, the musician was found unresponsive on the bathroom floor of a friend’s house, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

While it was widely reported that Coolio died from a suspected heart attack, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has officially ruled his cause of death as an accidental overdose of fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine.

According to PEOPLE, the coroner’s report also listed cardiomyopathy unspecified, asthma and recent phencyclidine use as other significant conditions that contributed to his death.

The rapper reportedly died without a will; therefore his former manager Jarez Posey has started the legal process of having his estate appraised.

According to The Blast, a court filing lists the 59-year-old’s seven adult children as his next of kin and the probable beneficiaries of his lavish estate.

Coolio’s estate is said to be worth over $300,000, and includes “personal property and demand deposit accounts, financial accounts, insurance policies and royalties.”

The rapper, whose real name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr., has ten children in total.