Convicted sex offender Stephen Bear leaves prison after serving half his sentence

Convicted sex offender Stephen Bear has been released from prison after serving just half of his initial sentence.

Last March, the reality star was sentenced to 21 months in prison for uploading a sex tape of his ex Georgia Harrison online without her permission.

The former reality star has been given an ankle tag and is set to serve the second half of his sentence on license.

The 34-year-old looks unrecognisable in pictures obtained by the Daily Mail outside HM Prison Brixton today.

The shamed TV personality was photographed with an unkempt beard and long shaggy hair.

He was dressed in a matching grey and yellow Nike gym set with rosary beads hanging from his neck.

13 months apart. Life comes at you fast, huh. #StephenBear pic.twitter.com/yt9e9afO3t — Ellis Whitehouse (@E_Whitehouse293) January 17, 2024

On January 4th, a post which was reportedly dictated by Stephen from behind bars was posted to the social media site X.

The post said: “I will be leaving Brixton prison on the 17th January. Can’t wait to get my life back on track. Who’s excited to see me?” alongside a poll.

82% of users voted that they would “rather watch paint dry”, however, 18% said they “can’t wait” to see him upon his release.

Georgia Harrison broke her silence on her ex’s impending release from prison when the news was first announced last week.

The 29-year-old, who is a contestant on this year’s Love Island: All-Star Series, dated the convicted sex offender in 2020.

The 29-year-old told The Sun: “I don’t really have much fear or any concerns about his release from prison.”

“You know, his life journey now is his life journey, and that’s for him to figure out if he can rehabilitate himself.”

“I have a restraining order on him, so I don’t feel that he’ll be saying anything about me that’s going to affect me.”

“And for me, this is just the next stage of my life to move on to better and bigger things,” Georgia concluded.