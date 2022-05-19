Conversations with Friends director says upcoming sex scenes will spark another Liveline debate

Conversations with Friends director Lenny Abrahamson has said the show’s upcoming sex scenes may spark another Liveline debate on RTÉ Radio 1.

Just like the previous TV adaption of Sally Rooney’s novel Normal People, Conversations with Friends features plenty of streamy scenes.

When Normal People premiered on RTÉ One in April 2020, the show’s intimate scenes between Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones sparked a huge debate on Liveline – which prompted some hilarious reactions on social media.

The Irish drama’s raunchy sex scenes caused uproar on the phone-in chat show, which is hosted by Joe Duffy.

Outraged callers said watching young people having sex felt wrong, and one shocked viewer compared the show to a “porno”.

Joe later thanked Normal People’s author Sally Rooney for making him a “household name”, and admitted he was delighted by the reaction on social media.

Now, it looks like the broadcaster is in for another hilarious debate as Lenny, who directed both TV adaptions, has admitted history may be about to repeat itself.

While the show’s first two episodes, which premiered on Wednesday night, didn’t feature any raunchy scenes – things will start to heat up next week.

Speaking on Today FM, Lenny: “I would say perhaps not this week, but there are other weeks where I have said and joked recently that Joe might need to have his Ready Brek.”

Conversation with Friends premiered on RTÉ One on Wednesday night, and stars Cork native Alison Oliver as Frances, British actor Joe Alwyn as Nick, Sex Education star Jemma Kirke as Melissa, and American actress Sasha Lane as Bobbi.

Fans were also delighted to see Irish comedian Tommy Tiernan in the show, who plays the lead character’s alcoholic father.

Speaking about Tommy’s role in the series, Lenny said: “Tommy is amazing. Unlike his character in Derry Girls, this is like Tommy playing deadly serious.”

“He is brilliant in it. He plays Francis’ father, who has got a drink problem and kinda estranged from his ex partner, and in a way his daughter.”

“He is a great actor Tommy, and takes it incredibly seriously. And when he is on set, he is really working. I have to say I really admire him greatly as an actor,” he added.

Conversations with Friends airs on RTÉ One and the RTÉ Player on Wednesdays at 9:35pm.