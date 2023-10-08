Controversial rapper ‘set to appear on upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here’

Rapper Flava Flav is reportedly set to appear on the upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

According to The UK Sun, the 64-year-old is in talks to sign a £1million deal that will see him enter the Australian jungle when the show returns next month.

A spokesperson for Women’s Aid has slammed the decision, as the Public Enemy rapper has a history of domestic violence.

Flava, whose real name is William Jonathan Drayton Jr, was jailed in 1991 for assaulting the mother of three of his children Karen Ross.

Two years later, the father-of-eight was charged with domestic violence as well as drug offences.

Women’s Aid spokeswoman Teresa Parker said: “It is disappointing that someone with a long track record of domestic abuse is being considered for a much-loved prime time programme.”

“We need to be careful about who we are celebrating in these shows.”

A source told The UK Sun: “Although it’s not a done deal and talks are still ongoing, there is a lot of buzz around signing this big-name American music star at ITV, as he is royalty in the rap world.

“But his previous offences are a cause for concern and won’t sit well in today’s climate.”

“There is a huge amount of money on the line for his contract, said to be as much as £1million, one of the biggest in the history of the show.”

An ITV spokesperson said: “Any names suggested are speculation.”