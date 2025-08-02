Conor reveals that Megan was ‘the only person in the UK’ that could have made him stay on Love Island

Conor has revealed that Megan was “the only person in the UK” that could have made him stay on Love Island after being dumped alongside her on Friday night’s episode.

The Limerick native is “overriding” with happiness to be going home, as he went into the Villa to find someone he could be “in a relationship with” and to make “lifelong friends.”

He added: “To grow as a person, and I feel like I have done all the three. I did almost the whole ride and did everything I wanted to do so I have no complaints and I think it was my time to go.”

On the outside, he’s satisfied he found Megan as “you come in looking to find someone and I have found something really good. I didn’t think it would be a possibility to see out the journey with her.”

“It was a huge surprise when I saw her at first. I had had the craziest 24 hours that day – I woke up in the morning happy with Shakira and then suddenly come the end of the day we broke things up and I was almost thinking about leaving because I didn’t think anyone would come in for me to build a connection with.”

“Megan was the only person in the UK that could have been sitting there who would have made me stay.”

“I always knew her time was cut too short and when she was away I always spoke about her. She was always in the conversation and I was always hoping it might happen.”

When asked if he knew she was the one from the off, the rugby played replied, “Yeah, I think she was my type to a T.”

“Looks wise and personality wise, from my experience in the Villa I have been drawn to strong women who are independent and don’t need to rely on me but look at me to compliment them.”

“Even on day one Megan asked me what my type was and I said it was her. It was a big risk for both of us but it was what we wanted to do. It ended up working.”

There’s “so many” things that he’s looking forward to do with his partner – “I want to properly meet her family and friends and properly introduce her to mine.”

“The list goes on as we have only been in one environment.”

The couple that Conor is rooting for is Cach and Toni, and he is “really close with the two of them.”

“They definitely haven’t had the easiest ride in there. They are both ‘main characters’ in there and have matched personalities and work really well together.”

“I think having been there in the final few days every couple is flying and has a real shot of being something real.”

“My Love Island journey was crazy, unorthodox and satisfying. For me personally I went in and learned an outrageous amount about myself and grew as a person.

“I made lifelong friends and found someone so there is a lot to recommend.”

“For me, I think honestly of all the boys in there. I never picked sides, I never had bad blood with everyone.”

“I was in 8 couples but was able to be civil with all the girls, if not friends. That’s a tough feat, and I think I will stay in touch with most of them.”

