Conor McGregor’s fiancée Dee Devlin shows off baby bump as they celebrate son’s birthday

Their eldest child turned 4 on May 5

Conor McGregor’s fiancée Dee Devlin shows off baby bump as they celebrate...

Conor McGregor’s fiancée Dee Devlin showed off her baby bump as they celebrated their son’s birthday on Wednesday.

The couple are expecting their third child together, and Dee is due to give birth in a matter of weeks.

On May 5, the proud parents celebrated their son Conor Jr’s 4th birthday by throwing an outdoor party for him.

The family are currently living in Dubai, where Conor is currently training for his upcoming trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier on July 10.

The party was superhero themed, and Conor shared sweet snaps from the occasion on Instagram.

Expectant mum Dee looked stunning in a fuchsia pink maxi dress, as she posed next to her fiancé, their son Conor Jr, and their 2-year-old daughter Croia.

Conor, 32, and Dee, 33, announced they were expecting their third child on Christmas Eve.

The announcement came four months after the couple got engaged in August, after 12 years together.

The McGregors have had a lot to celebrate in recent weeks, as the UFC star recently confirmed that he sold the majority stake of his whiskey brand Proper No. Twelve in a €600 million deal.

