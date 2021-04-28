Conor McGregor’s fiancée Dee Devlin shares sweet post as she nears due date

The couple are expecting their third child

Conor McGregor’s fiancée Dee Devlin has revealed she’s due to give birth in a matter of weeks.

The couple, who got engaged last August, are expecting their third child together.

Taking to Instagram today, Dee showed off her baby bump as she congratulated Conor on a major business milestone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dee Devlin (@deedevlin1)

Earlier this week, the UFC star confirmed that he sold the majority stake of his whiskey brand Proper No. Twelve in a €600 million deal.

Dee captioned the post: “Here’s to the greatest whiskey on earth, @properwhiskey! Amazing!! I love you Conor SO much and I am so proud of you!!”

“Thank you so much for all the hard work you do everyday for our family!!”

“I can’t wait to have a Proper toast with you in a couple more weeks,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

Conor, 32, and Dee, 33, announced they were expecting their third child on Christmas Eve.

The couple are already parents to son Conor Jnr, who is almost 4, and their 2-year-old daughter Croia.