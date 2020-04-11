Conor McGregor’s €1 million worth of medical equipment delivered to healthcare workers across Ireland

Healthcare workers all over Ireland have had over €1 million worth of medical equipment delivered this weekend – thanks to Conor McGregor.

The UFC champion had pledged to donate to frontline workers in Ireland, and on Saturday over 50,000 face masks were delivered across the country.

Dublin entrepreneur Doug Leddin shared photos of the delivery, thanking Galway nurse Mary Leahy and new foundation Heroes Aid.

What a day! @TheNotoriousMMA made over €1 million available for sourcing and purchasing PPE equipment and with the driving force of @GalwayLeahy and assistance of @Heroes_Aid we delivered 50,000 ffp2 masks across Ireland today to our every day superheros. Kindness from everyone. pic.twitter.com/0bJg7JcmdX — Doug Leddin (@dougleddin) April 11, 2020

“What a day,” Doug wrote on his Twitter.

The Ohana owner also added that more of Conor’s PPE delivery would arrive next week.

It comes after Conor,31, urged the Irish government to close all airports and ports, to prevent any more people from entering the country to stop the spread of COVID-19.

By leaving the airports open for general use, while restricting everything else, is without any disrespect, absurd. To do it one way yet leave another open, with the one being left open where the spread originated from, makes no viable sense.

If a holiday family home… 5/7 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 10, 2020