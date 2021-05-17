Conor McGregor welcomes third child with fiancée Dee Devlin

Conor McGregor has welcomed his third child with Dee Devlin.
The couple, who got engaged last August, announced the exciting news on Instagram.
Sharing a photo with his newborn son, Conor wrote: “The McGregor Clan is now a family of 5 ❤️”
“Healthy baby boy delivered! Baby and Mammy Wonder Woman are doing great! God I thank you for everything you give to me and my family in this world 🙏”
“My new born son, Rían McGregor ❤️”.
View this post on Instagram
Conor, 32, and Dee, 33, announced they were expecting their third child on Christmas Eve.
Ad
The couple are already parents to son Conor Jnr, who is 4, and their 2-year-old daughter Croia.
Ad