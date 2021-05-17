Conor McGregor welcomes third child with fiancée Dee Devlin

The MMA star shared a sweet snap with his newborn baby

Conor McGregor has welcomed his third child with Dee Devlin.

The couple, who got engaged last August, announced the exciting news on Instagram.

Sharing a photo with his newborn son, Conor wrote: “The McGregor Clan is now a family of 5 ❤️”

“Healthy baby boy delivered! Baby and Mammy Wonder Woman are doing great! God I thank you for everything you give to me and my family in this world 🙏”

“My new born son, Rían McGregor ❤️”.

Conor, 32, and Dee, 33, announced they were expecting their third child on Christmas Eve.

The couple are already parents to son Conor Jnr, who is 4, and their 2-year-old daughter Croia.