Conor McGregor thanks fans for support after UFC return

The Notorious took on Dustin Porier in Abu Dhabi

Conor McGregor has thanked fans for their support after his UFC return.

The Dublin star went up against Dustin Porier for the second time on Saturday night, after beating the US star in 2014.

The fight took place on UFC’s Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, with Dustin defeating The Notorious in the second round.

Following the bout, Conor took to Instagram to thank his supporters, admitting he was looking forward to fighting again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

Sharing a photo from his lavish yacht, the 32-year-old wrote: “Thanks for the support everyone!

“Was not my night/morning in there but a great contest to improve on. I’m excited at the blockbuster trilogy I now have on my hands.

“Dustin is a hell of a competitor and I look forward to going again. Elevating the leg and the spirit on my way home! God bless us all, happy Sunday ❤️”

Celebs all over the world tuned in for the highly anticipated fight, including Niall Horan, Rory McIlroy and Zayn Malik, all sharing their support via social media.

Sharing a photo of The Notorious to Instagram following the fight, Justin Bieber wrote: “Love this guy win or lose.”

The fight was the first time Conor had returned to the Octagan since last year, when he knocked out Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds in Las Vegas.

An estimated 1,000 people attended the bout between Conor and Dustin, after strict COVID-19 measures were put in place.