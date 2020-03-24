Conor McGregor shares urgent plea for ‘lockdown’ amid COVID-19 outbreak

"I know a good tough fight when I see one, and we have one on our hands now."

Conor McGregor has called for a total countrywide lockdown to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

In a new video shared on his Instagram page, the MMA fighter addressed a number of country leaders, as well as the nation of Ireland, encouraging a lockdown.

“I would like to address my nation,” he begins the video.

“To the people of Ireland, to the President Michael D Higgins, to Vice Admiral Mark Mellett, to Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan, Leo, the two Simons, Mary and Micheál…”

“I respect you all greatly and I would like to put forth some of my thinking.”

“I want to say while we are all currently debating a full lockdown I feel that we must. Any time spent debating this is needless time from the clock.”

“I know a good tough fight when I see one, and we have one on our hands now.”

“I want to call upon my people, the great people of Ireland, this fight needs us all. We are all in the red corner together waiting for the bell, so let’s gather together and ring the bell ourselves, including the people of the rest of the world.”

“True lockdown must begin and it must begin now. A lockdown together, a lockdown united. We must close our airports, we must close all non-essential business, we must cut all not essential travel,” he urged.

“When the true seriousness of this is understood, as it is becoming now, our nation will oblige and impeccably do so. It is time for a full lockdown and we are ready.”

“The powers that be, I am calling to you all. This great island depends on it. This is my proposal and I pray that we can make it happen,” he added.

It comes just hours after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for a total lockdown in the UK.

The public has been urged to “stay home” and only leave “once a day” to “exercise” or to shop for essentials.