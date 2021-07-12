Conor McGregor shares update from hospital after undergoing surgery

The MMA star broke his leg during his fight against Dustin Poirier on Saturday

Conor McGregor has shared an update from the hospital after undergoing surgery.

The Irish MMA star broke his leg during the first round of his fight against Dustin Poirier in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The bout was ended on the grounds of a “doctor stoppage”, making Dustin the winner.

The Notorious took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday night after undergoing surgery on his leg, and thanked his fans for their support.

The 32-year-old said: “What’s up fight fans? The Notorious here. Just out of the surgery room. Everything went to plan, everything went perfect. I’m feeling tremendous. We’ve got six weeks on a crutch now and then we begin to build back.”

“I want to thank all the fans all around the world for your messages of support. I hope you all enjoyed the show. I want to thank all the fans in attendance at the T-Mobile Arena. 21,800 fans in attendance, the place was absolutely electric.”

“It was a hell of a first round. It would’ve been nice to get into the second round and then see what’s what, but it is what it is, that’s the nature of the business. Clean break of the tibia and it was not to be.”

The Dublin native continued: “Dustin, you can celebrate that illegitimate win but you did nothing in there. That second round would’ve shown all.”

“Onwards and upwards we go team. We dust ourselves off, we build ourselves back and we come back better than ever. Let’s go team.”

