Conor McGregor shares sweet tribute to son Conor Jnr – on his 3rd birthday

The UFC star is celebrating the milestone during lockdown

Conor McGregor shares sweet tribute to son Conor Jnr – on his...

Conor McGregor has paid tribute to his son Conor Junior on his third birthday.

The UFC star and his long time love Dee Devlin are celebrating the milestone during lockdown restrictions in Ireland.

The Proper No. Twelve founder is known for throwing lavish parties for his children when it comes to special occasions, but this year the father-of-two is celebrating at home as he remains separated from his extended family.

Taking to Instagram Conor, 31, shared photos of his son, writing: “Happy birthday my son ❤️ #3 #1but @conormcgregorjr.”

In another post on the social media network Conor simply wrote: “a king”.

Last year for Junior’s 2nd birthday Conor rented out Pary Zone in Dublin, where he enjoyed a Boss Baby themed party.

Fellow MMA stars like Paddy Holohan, Cian Cowley, and SBG coach Sergey Pikulski attended along with their own families.

