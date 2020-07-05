Conor McGregor shares sweet throwback with long time love Dee Devlin

The Proper No. Twelve founder was reminiscing Co

Conor McGregor has shared a sweet throwback with his long time love Dee Devlin.

The MMA star has two children, Conor Junior and Croia, with the Dublin beauty.

While marking Independence Day in the US on social media, Conor, 31, shared a photo with his other half in New York.

In the cute pic Dee can be seen holding a glass of her beau’s Proper No. Twelve whiskey, while Conor holds the same while putting his arm around the brunette.

“Raising a Proper glass and wishing a Happy 4th to all my friends, family and fans in the USA,” he wrote.

“I have many fond memories in the States and look forward to making more once we get through this together.

“To everyone celebrating, cheers, have a bit of fun on this beautiful Saturday and as always be safe,” he added.

It comes just weeks after Conor announced his retirement on social media.

Since revealing the news, the Dublin star has been spending down time with his family and has enjoyed time on his yacht.

