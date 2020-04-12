Conor McGregor shares sweet photo with daughter Croia on Easter Sunday

The father-of-two is urging followers to stay home

Conor McGregor has shared a rare photo with his daughter Croia.

The father-of-two is celebrating Easter weekend at his family home, as he continues to promote social distancing.

The UFC star has been urging the Irish government to close the country’s borders – in order to further prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Taking to Instagram the Proper No. Twelve founder shared a sweet photo with his little girl with the caption “wow”.

His 1-year-old looked very stylish as she posed in a peach hairband.

It comes after the August McGregor owner started to see his €1 million worth of medical equipment get delivered to Ireland.

On Friday pictures emerged of masks being delivered around the country, thanks to the star’s donation.

While you are here, we have launched a special Goss.ie membership page on Patreon.

To get exclusive competitions, extra content, bonus podcast episodes and much more, you can sign up right here:

Become a Patron!