Conor McGregor shares poignant and personal Mother’s Day message

He shared his admiration for the "queens" in his life

Conor McGregor has shared a sweet Mother’s Day post to mark the special day.

The post is in celebration of his beloved mother Margaret and long term partner Dee Devlin.

Sharing a gorgeous selfie of his “queens” the MMA star wrote a caption full of adoration.

He thanked “the heavens” for his family.

“Happy Mother’s Day my beautiful Queens Margaret and Dee.”

“There is not a day goes by where I don’t thank the heavens above that I and my children, are tied to such an amazingly beautiful gene pool.”

“Class. Intelligence. Confidence. Moore/McGregor/Devlin”

His sister Erin McGregor has also paid tribute to their mum.

The Dancing With The Stars personality revealed that their mother “never put her needs before ours” in a moving tribute.