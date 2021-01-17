The millionaire is arriving in true Notorious style

Conor McGregor set to arrive to Fight Island in massive super yacht

Conor McGregor is set to arrive at UFC’s Fight Island in his brand new super yacht.

The Proper No. Twelve founder certainly knows how to put on a show, and arriving in style is just the beginning.

It comes after the MMA star recently purchased the luxury Lamborghini yacht for €3million.

Taking to Twitter ESPN writer Charlie Monynihan revealed the news.

“@thenotoriousMMA iis scheduled to arrive at Yas Island at Midnight tonight — Abu Dhabi, UAE time. That is 3:00P EST/Noon PST. In a shocking turn of events his mode of transportation is a yacht. And it’s big! #UFC257.”

The father-of-two has given fans a sneak peek at his current lavish yacht on social media. Just this weekend his coach John Kavanagh shared footage from the boat, while wishing his dad a happy birthday.

It comes just days after Conor showed off two new watches he bought in Dubai, for a combined cost of €2.5 million.

The Dublin star shared footage of his swish new time pieces while shopping in Dubai.

But now Conor is headed to Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, where he will face Dustin Porier this Saturday night.

Irish fans can expected his fight to take place around 5am Irish time.