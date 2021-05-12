Conor McGregor reveals fiancée Dee Devlin is due to give birth VERY soon

The couple are expecting their third child

Conor McGregor reveals fiancée Dee Devlin is due to give birth VERY...

Conor McGregor has revealed his fiancée Dee Devlin is due to give birth next week.

The couple, who got engaged last August, are expecting their third child together.

The MMA fighter shared the exciting news during a Q&A on Twitter.

After a fan asked what his greatest achievement in life was, Conor replied: “Becoming a father! Another one due in a week!”

“A lot of excitement building in the house now!” he added.

Conor, 32, and Dee, 33, announced they were expecting their third child on Christmas Eve.

The announcement came four months after they got engaged in August, after 12 years together.

The couple are already parents to son Conor Jnr, 4, and their 2-year-old daughter Croia.

The McGregors have had a lot to celebrate in recent weeks, as the UFC star recently confirmed that he sold the majority stake of his whiskey brand in a €600 million deal.