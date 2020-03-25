Conor McGregor purchases €1 MILLION euro worth of protective equipment for hospitals in Leinster

The MMA star is donating to help fight the Irish Coronavirus pandemic

Conor McGregor has revealed he has purchased €1 MILLION worth of protective equipment for Irish hospitals.

The UFC star has confirmed he is donating the equipment to hospitals in Leinster.

Sharing a conversation with Minister Paschal Donohoe, Conor revealed he is continuing to help the country during the crisis, hours after sharing a video urging the government to put Ireland in full lockdown.

“I have used my platforms multiple times since this has began,” Conor wrote to the Minister.

“I went further and made the video. Today I am purchasing myself, €1 million euro worth of personal protective equipment to be deployed to all the fighting hospitals in the Leinster region,” he wrote.

“Our most affected region, to this date. St. James, Mater, Tallaght. Beaumont. Vincent’s. Where would we be without these brave men and women, I do not know,” he added.

Thank you sincerely for your message, Minister Paschal Donohoe.

Here is my reply. pic.twitter.com/0NcnVgrKaA — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 25, 2020

“May God bless them and keep them safe! We need more units on the street to enforce this lockdown,” he continued.

The Proper No. Twelve founder added that building sites should be closed, and airport security needs to be tighter, stating that a friend of his returned from Thailand and “waltzed” through the airport “unmasked” and “ungloved”.

“This is not good enough at this time,” he urged.

“Please press for more here. If airports cannot close then I urge stringent measures inside the airport take place for anyone arriving or departing,” he added.

The move comes after several calls for more personal protective equipment (PPE) to be delivered to Ireland, as the Coronavirus “surge” is incoming and there have been shortage fears throughout the country.